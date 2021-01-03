Raymond S. "Bud" Witmer, 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at home. Born Friday, April 29, 1938 in Annville, he was the son of the late Victor E. and Helen G. (Wentling) Witmer. He was married 62 years on December 19th to Sara Jane (Young) Witmer.
Bud attended Elizabethtown School District and graduated in 1957 from Hershey High School. A machinist all of his working life, he served as a part-time police officer for West Donegal Township in the late 1960's and early 70's. Bud worked for Sauder Machine Company, Williams Tool & Die, Zacharius Machine Company and from the West Donegal Twp. Authority. He enjoyed hunting and trout fishing, NASCAR, and spending nearly every weekend at his cabin in Perry County.
In addition to his wife, Bud is survived by two children: Scott Witmer (Lee Ann) of Lancaster and Staci Witmer of Denver, CO; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Lesley Witmer (Ruth) of Grayson, GA; three nieces and four nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Rodney Witmer.
Service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
