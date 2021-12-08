Raymond “Ray” Shoffstall, 66 of Lancaster, PA unexpectedly passed away on November 19, 2021. Everyone who knew Ray, knew his love and passion was his family and friends, DJing at the Jukebox NightClub for 30 years, and going to OCMD every year with his family. DJ Ray was a big man with an even bigger heart who would do anything for the ones he loved. Ray will be greeted and joining his parents, Florence and Oscar Meckley, his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Thomas Dommel and beloved niece, Angelina Robinson in heaven. Ray is survived by his niece, her husband and their son, Johnya, Bryon and Zacharie Cousineau, his cousin, Jayann Bransby and his three daughters, Ruthie Wiker, Melissa and Dawn Shoffstall.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. There is a GoFundMe account set up that can be accessed at https://gofund.me/ 1827c06f. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
