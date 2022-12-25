Raymond (Ray) P. Geist, Jr., 79, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Born on March 17, 1943, he was the oldest child of the late Raymond P. Geist, Sr., and Anna Mary (Miller) Geist. Ray was a 1961 graduate of Garden Spot High School, New Holland, PA. From 1963-1968, Ray proudly served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
Ray spent his formative years and teens living in New Holland. His late grandmother, Mae Elizabeth Geist, owned and operated the former Geist Restaurant located on Main Street in New Holland. His late father later owned and operated the Blue Ball Hotel, Blue Ball, PA. Following his military service, Ray followed in family's footsteps and embarked on a long and successful career in the food & beverage industry. Over the next 38 years, Ray was a bartender and bar manager at the Three Crowns Restaurant & Lounge, located in the former Travelodge Hotel in Lancaster. Ray loved being a bartender and was credited for never forgetting a face or his/her favorite beverage. He was grateful for thousands of loyal customers and the privilege to serve numerous celebrities, professional athletes and patrons from around the country. In retirement, he enjoyed visiting Ocean City, NJ, traveling, trying new restaurants and following sports, especially baseball. He was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco Giants.
Ray is survived by three brothers, Robert E. (Sandy), New Holland; Rodney S. (Vera), Lancaster; and Rickey V. (Christi), Pinehurst, NC; a sister, Randee Erb (Mike), New Holland; and an aunt & uncle, Rosene and Robert Burns, New Holland. Ray is also survived by a large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving companion, Lynn Renshaw, of Salunga, PA, in 2019.
A private graveside service will be held at the St. Stephen Reformed Church cemetery, New Holland, at the family's convenience.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the management and staffs of the Susquehanna Rehabilitation & Wellness Center, Columbia, PA; Welsh Mountain Home, New Holland; ProMedica Senior Care and Gentiva Hospices Services, Lancaster, for the love and care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of these providers.
