Raymond "Ray" G. Goshkey, 92, of Lancaster, PA, died on Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022, at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Martin and Anna Smeltz Goshkey and the husband of the late Ruthe E. Schegelmilich Goshkey with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Ray was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed at A&P Grocery Store for 30 years, and then worked with Mackey Vending Company until his retirement. Ray enjoyed singing with the Vocal Image Quartet and the Lancaster Barbershop Chorus.
He is survived by his son, John T. Goshkey, of Lancaster, his daughter, Dianne L. married to Kevin Ritchey, Dillsburg, PA; three grandchildren, Justine, Julia, and Michael; and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ray's Funeral Service at Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 Mulberry Street (corner of W. Orange & Mulberry Sts.) Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Quentin E. Wallace and Rev. Sally W. Ott officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA.
Please omit flowers; memorial contributions in Ray's name may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church.
