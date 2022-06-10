Raymond "Ray" Bowen, Sr., 66, of Lancaster PA, passed away, Monday, May 16th, 2022. Born July 30th, 1955, in Staten Island, NY, he was son of the late Edmund and Marian Bowen.
He served 10 years in the U.S. Army where he met his beautiful wife while stationed in Japan. Retired after over 25 years as a manager in janitorial cleaning, Ray was an avid supporter of his NY sports teams which was reflected in one of the many hats he could be seen wearing. He was an active member in several social clubs throughout Lancaster city where he would be spotted enjoying a drink and a laugh.
Surviving is his wife of 43 years, Katsuko Bowen, 2 sons, Raymond, Jr. and Chris Bowen; daughter, Kayla (Bowen) Trendler; 7 grandchildren, Ethan Coasey, Raymond III and Kynslee Bowen, Landon, Midori, Noel and Ophelia Bowen. Along with 1 brother, Edmund Bowen; 6 sisters, Bonnie Monsen, Susan LaPiedra, Addie LaPiedra, Cyndi Henri, Patsy Orender, Sharon Grube and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray is predeceased by a sister, Lucille McConville.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
