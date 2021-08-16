Raymond R. Hoover January 15, 1940 – August 11, 2021

Raymond R. Hoover, 81, passed away peacefully at Landis Homes in Lititz, PA on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM. Ray was born on January 15, 1940, in New Holland, PA to parents Benjamin and Lizzie (Reiff) Hoover. After completing 8th grade at Fivepointville School, Ray later earned his GED. He was employed briefly at Bollman Hat Factory, spent the majority of his working life at Weaver Poultry in New Holland, PA, and finished his employment as a truck driver for L & S Sweeteners, Leola, PA. Ray also ran several independent businesses during his life to supplement his income.
Ray is survived by his wife Martha (Weaver) Hoover, Landis Homes, and four children: Linda (Chuck) Jackson of Wellington, FL, Tom (Sally) Hoover of Reading, PA, Dennis (Ruth) Hoover of South Hamilton, MA, and Steve (Audra) Hoover of Juno Beach, FL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Ben (Laura) Hoover of Pottstown, PA, David (Cathy) Jackson of Jupiter, FL, Elizabeth (Mark) Costello of Stuart, FL, Jon Hoover of Reading, PA, Luke Jackson of Wellington, FL, and Isaac and Gabriella Hoover of South Hamilton, MA, and two great-grandchildren: Ezra Hoover and Ellie Costello. He is also survived by a brother, Rufus Hoover, Clare, MI, and a sister, Ella Hoover, Denver, PA. He was preceded in death by brothers Harry, Irvin, Paul, and John Hoover, and a sister, Laura Martin.
Ray enjoyed conversation, good food, (Ray was a master cheesesteak maker!) and bluegrass and gospel music. He attended New Holland Mennonite Church and was a supporter of Transport For Christ. Suffering a spinal stroke just days before his retirement in February 2012, Ray spent the remaining nine years of his life at Landis Homes, enjoying a variety of social and spiritual life activities and family gatherings. Ray's family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of Ephrata House at Landis Homes for their caregiving over the past three years.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the New Holland Mennonite Cemetery located in the first block of North Railroad Avenue. Public viewing will commence at 9:15 AM followed by a service of burial at 10:00 AM. Due to rising Covid cases, masks are required when in close proximity.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Landis Homes Caring Fund or Transport for Christ.
The service will be livestreamed. To view the livestream or to leave a condolence for the family, visit Ray's obituary page at www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.