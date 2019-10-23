Raymond N. Weaver, 64, of 15060 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, passed away on Monday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2019, in the emergency room at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Feb. 10, 1955, in Ephrata, a son of the late Alvin and Anna (Newswanger) Weaver. He was married to the former Edna H. Hoover who survives. Raymond was a farmer all his life.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing but his greatest joy came from his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Rhoda and husband Nathan Siegrist of Narvon, Loren Weaver and Lucille and husband Brian Martin, all of Millmont, Robert Ortlip and wife Kayla of Mifflinburg, and Ian Kapelan and wife Jen of Lewisburg; 18 grandchildren; two brothers, Ivan N. Weaver of Bethel and Titus N. Weaver of Ephrata; three sisters, Alma and husband Harvey Shirk of Narvon, Rachel and husband Landis Burkholder of Kutztown, and Mary and husband Elam Nolt of Ephrata.
He was preceded in death by one foster daughter, Sabrina.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the family residence, 15060 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday at 9 a.m. at the residence, followed by services at 9:30 a.m. at the Mountain View Mennonite Church, 274 Kaiser Run Road, Mifflinburg, with Bishop Ammon Weaver and local ministry officiating.
Burial in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.