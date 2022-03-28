Raymond N. Myer, 100, formerly of Manheim, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. Born in Manheim Township, he was the son of the late Allen and Mazie Nolt Myer. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Forney Myer who died in 1998. Raymond owned and operated his dairy farm in Penn Township. He also worked at the former Alumax, Lancaster. He was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren, Elstonville Sportsman's Association and in his earlier years, he volunteered for the Penryn Fire Company. Raymond was inducted into the Manheim Township Sports Hall of Fame. His interests included fishing, gardening and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving is a son, Glenn H. husband of Sandra Myer of Manheim, four daughters: Mary Ann Hann of Lititz, Barbara J. DeLong of Penryn, Rebecca E. Diffenderfer and Jennifer L. wife of Ronald Rohrer both of Manheim; 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons: Steven R. and John Myer, son-in-law, William Hann and 6 siblings.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Fairmount Homes and Hospice & Community Care for the loving care given to Raymond during his illness.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Neffsville Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Raymond's memory to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com