Raymond "Mick" Styer, of Elizabethtown, entered life eternal on May 26, 2021. Mick was born in Lancaster and spent his early years growing up in the 7th Ward and then moving to Elizabethtown where he attended school. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and spent 45 years working for the federal government at numerous locations including Olmstead Air Force Base, Dover Air Force Base and ending his career at New Cumberland Army Depot.
He was married to Geraldine Styer for 46 years, and after her death in 1986, remarried again to the late Jean Kishbaugh for 31 years.
Mick had a passion for life that was second to none and loved nothing more than to be with his family and friends. He could always be found at his grandchildren's sporting events and was their biggest fan. He also had a keen interest in technology and was well suited with an iPad, smart phone and Apple Watch even at 99. (And he knew how to use them all).
Mick is survived by three children: Barry Styer of Landisville, Donna Styer of Lancaster and Michael Styer of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Raymond was preceded in death by two brothers, Todd and Edwin Styer.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Masonic Village Assisted Living and a special thank you to Jodi, CRNP, for taking great care of him over the last several months. "So long…"
Graveside services will be private. A memorial drop-in will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Michael's home from 3:00-6:00 PM. Please email styera22@yahoo.com for the address.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Veteran's Administration. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
