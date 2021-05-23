Raymond Merle Alwine, 93, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, formerly of Lancaster, PA died on May 8, 2021, in Kenosha, WI. Born in Johnstown, PA on November 23, 1927, he was the son of the late David and Edith (Thomas) Alwine. Merle enjoyed every moment he spent with his loving wife of 23 years, Doris (Neumeyer) Alwine.
Merle was an excellent storyteller and would have those who listened in stitches laughing at his tales. He was quick with a smile, a kind word and always made everyone feel welcome. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, gardening and cooking those huge holiday meals. He was an avid Eagles and Penn State fan. But most of all, he loved his family.
After several years in the farm equipment business in Atglen, PA, he started his career in the transportation industry in Lancaster, PA in 1957. He worked in various capacities for Kenosha Auto Transport, later becoming Jupiter Corp. Transportation System, retiring as Sr. Vice President of Dallas & Mavis Specialized Carrier and President of World Marine Transport, Kenosha, WI, in 1996.
He accepted the Lord Jesus as his Savior at the age of 11 and later drifted away. In 1999 he reconsecrated his life to the Lord. He wants everyone to know what a difference this made in his life – and accepting the Lord Jesus as your Savior is the only way to Heaven. Merle loved to sing all the traditional hymns he learned as a child from his mother, who was always singing. He was a member of CrossWay Community Church, Bristol, WI.
Surviving, are his wife Doris; three daughters, Beverly (Jeffrey) Campbell of Oak Harbor, WA; Judith (Michael) Hisey of Gettysburg, PA; Robin (Daniel) Volker of Ephrata, PA; his two sons, Donald (Martha) of Lancaster, PA and Derek Spangler of Lititz, PA; his daughter-in-law, Andrea Spangler of Harrisburg, PA and his three step sons, Scott (Michelle) of Lititz, PA; Donald Bartoli and John Bartoli of Kenosha, WI and an "adopted" daughter, Hedda (David) Haines of Lebanon, PA. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by one sister, Dorcas Zook and two brothers, Harold (Reta) Alwine and Daryl (Doris) Alwine. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Marian Alwine, Lois Alwine, and Maryella Alwine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Alwine, Clair Alwine, Sanford Alwine, Dean Alwine; a son, James Spangler, and a step son J. Clyde Ulmer; he was also preceded in death by former wives, Mabel (Mast) Umble and Elsie (Crawford) Alwine.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Dr. Jeffrey Trimark and Dr. Kevin Fullin with Froedtert South Hospitals: Kenosha & St. Catherine's campus doctors and nurses; Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation therapists, nurses and nurse assistants; Rehab Hospital of WI, Waukesha, WI therapists, doctors and nurses; also, the very caring and loving Hospice House personnel and chaplain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Outreach International, P.O. Box 781430, Orlando, FL 32878. On the MEMO line of the check, please write: 287D (no other identification please). This is a Christian Organization in Kenya, Africa, ministering to orphans of parents who have died of AIDS.
Join us to celebrate Merle's life at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com