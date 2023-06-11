Raymond Martin Greising,73, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Akron, OH, he was the son of the late Fred C. Greising and Ruth (Lee) Greising. Ray, affectionately known as "Griz," was the cherished husband of Rhonda (Wells) Greising, his "Precious." They celebrated 43 years of marriage. Renewing their vows by the bay, embraced by family and friends, at their favorite vacation spot, OCMD.
Ray had an iron-clad work ethic and retired from Clark, Inc as an Industrial Electrician.
Griz was a Devoted, Humble, and Wise Husband, Father, and "Babo" who exemplified Loyalty, Kindness, Patience, and Love.
Ray and Rhonda have four children who will continue his legacy. Justen Greising of Mount Joy, Jason Greising of Lancaster, Jesse Greising of Elizabethtown, and Jaclyn Owens, wife of Mark of Mount Joy. He enjoyed Grace and Joy from his family and grandchildren-Ivory, Ryan Raymond, Eleanor, Emmersen, and Michael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552, on Friday, July 7th at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before Mass from 10 AM to 11 AM. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Catholic High School,650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, or Hospice and Community Care, Pathways Center for Grief and Loss, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com