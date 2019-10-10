Raymond M. Sensenig, 94, of Ephrata, formerly of Farmersville, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.
He was born in Smoketown to the late Harry G. and Susan E. (Myers) Sensenig and was the husband of the late Janet M. (Sweigart) Sensenig who passed away in 2017.
Ray was an active member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Akron. He worked for RCA as a pipefitter for 35 years. Ray served in the U.S. Army during WWII, was a life member of the Cocalico Post #3376 V.F.W. and a member of the I.B.E.W. Union, Lancaster. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, bocce ball and making lawn ornaments for new arrivals.
He is survived by five children, Susan E., wife of Gary D. Matson of Wyalusing, R. Gary, husband of Mary Ann (Burkholder) Sensenig of Ephrata, Vickie L., wife of Robert H. Stauffer of Akron, Jennifer L., wife of the late Jan F. Brossman of Ephrata, Gregory S., husband of Stacey (Deemer) Sensenig of Ephrata; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a sister, Edna Walton and a brother-in-law, Roy Stricker.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Norman, Samuel, Aaron, Harry Jr., and Warren Sensenig; three sisters, Elva Steely, Mildred Stuber and infant Mary Sensenig.
A viewing will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 1 to 2 pm at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 105 N. 11th Street, Akron, followed by his funeral service at 2 pm, with Pastor Glenda Machia officiating. Interment will take place in Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions in Raymond's memory may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 105 N. 11th Street, Akron, PA, 17501 or Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the nursing staff at Ephrata Manor and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Trauma Neuro ICU for their kindness and compassionate care for Raymond during his stay and recuperation at their facilities.
