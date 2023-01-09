Raymond M. "Ray" Martin, 82, of New Holland, died Thursday, January 5, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elva W. (Eberly) Martin.
Born in Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Edgar M. and Mary G. (Martin) Martin.
In 1972, Ray founded Martin's Auto Service. His son Larry joined him in partnership in 1984 which continues today as Keystone Quality Motors.
Ray was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community where he taught Sunday school for many years.
Ray was involved in many aspects of his community.
He was a life member of Garden Spot Fire Rescue where he volunteered as engineer, driver, and trustee since 1967. In 2003, Ray travelled with Cross Links, Inc., to train firefighters in Moldova when the retired Liberty New Holland ladder fire truck was donated and shipped to the Moldavian community. Ray served as Earl Township Supervisor for sixteen years. He was past president of the Lancaster County Automobile Association. He also served as a volunteer with CrossNet Ministries.
An avid outdoorsman, Ray was a member and past president of Penn Dutch Sportsman's Club, was a field director for the U.S. Sportsman's Alliance, served as president of the PA Federation of Sportsman's Clubs and inducted in the PFSC hall of fame in 2001. Ray served as a volunteer Hunter-Education Instructor for the PA Game Commission for twenty-eight years and enthusiastically certified thousands of first-time hunters. He also served on the Grassland FFA Advisory Council and on Governor Tom Ridge's Advisory Council.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons: Larry married to Elva (Hoover) Martin, New Holland, Brian married to Shirley (Nolt) Martin, Narvon, and Lonnie married to Shelia (Gongo) Martin, Denver, seven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and three siblings: Arlene Weaver, Lydia Kurtz, and Willis Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Melvin Martin, Clarence Martin, Edgar Martin Jr., a sister Laura Weaver, and great-grandson Jayce Horst.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday, January 11 from 5-8 PM and at 9:00 AM prior to the service on Thursday. The family expresses deep thanks to Hospice and the care they provided. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
