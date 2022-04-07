Raymond M. Martin, 79, of Myerstown, passed away in his home on Monday, April 4, 2022. He was the husband of Thelma I. Brubaker Martin and they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on June 29, 2021. He was born in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County on September 15, 1942, son of the late Norman and Frances G. Martin Martin.
Raymond was employed for 35 years with Pennsy Supply and also was groundskeeper and maintenance man at Dutch Valley Foods for 11 years. He enjoyed chair caning in his retirement years and was a member of Millbach Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Dale Martin and wife Candace; Burnell Martin and wife Lisa; Diane Sensenig and husband Neal; Julie Martin and husband Michael, all of Newmanstown; Timothy Martin and wife Marlene of Lebanon; 24 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd Martin and wife Mabel of Myerstown; Leon Martin and wife Grace of Seneca Falls, NY; Harold Martin and wife Joyce of Lititz; Norman Martin, Jr. of Richland; Irvin Martin of Atmore, AL; sisters, Miriam Gehman and husband Paul of Clyde, NY; Grace Ann Zimmerman and husband Harold of Myerstown.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM in Millbach Mennonite Church, 3 N. Millbach Road, Newmanstown, PA. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Wednesday from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements www.clauserfh.com
