Raymond M. Martin, 88, of Lititz, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, February 6, 2023. Born in Chester County, he was the son of the late Weaver and Frances Martin. He was the loving husband of Alice (Good) Martin, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
Raymond was a devoted Mennonite and had over 36 years of Pastoral Ministry in both Florida and Virginia.
In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by his sons Gerald Martin (wife, Jeanette), Philip Martin (wife, Luann), and Randy Martin (wife, Vicki); as well as 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings and one grandson.
A Memorial Service will take place at Blossom Hill Mennonite Church, 333 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, February 17, 2023. A Visitation will take place at 10:00 AM and Service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will be provided at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village at www.bv.org or 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
