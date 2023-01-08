Raymond M. Deibler, 73, of Lititz passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Ruth (Madlem) and Hubert Deibler. He was the loving husband to Deborah (Holley) with whom he celebrated over 15 years of marriage.
After his retirement from Alcoa, Ray worked as a truck driver at Trailer Tech Service. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1969-1971. He enjoyed socializing at the VFW and Legion in Lititz. He enjoyed camping in Gettysburg and riding his motorcycle. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepdaughter Alisha Kleinfelter (Tim); step grandchildren: Alexis Devert, Caiden Devert and Rylin Kleinfelter; his siblings: John Deibler (Linda), Frank Deibler (Penny) and Barb Zimmerman (Lloyd) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Paul Deibler.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Brickerville Fire Hall, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Family will receive guests following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »