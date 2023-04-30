On the evening of April 21, 2023, Raymond Lewis Groff died of natural causes in his Lancaster, PA home, having been visited by each of his children before he passed. He was 95 years old.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard and Bertha Lewis Groff, brother of the late Richard Groff and James Groff. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and married Jacqueline Holmin in July 1946. Together, they raised four children: Georgia, Jacqueline, Raymond Jr., and James. Ray retired from Armstrong World Industries in 1994.
Ray loved to go dancing with his wife before she passed (in Oct. 1987), and with others including his niece Pam. He enjoyed eating out with family on Sundays and spending time with extended family at holidays and other gatherings. He liked Westerns, Dancing with the Stars, and seeing live music from some of his favorite bands; often outdoors or at the AmVets. His favorite treats were peanut butter cookies and caramel pie. He was known for being the steady, solid foundation of his family, for being loving and generous, for his warm and comforting hugs, for his quiet chuckles, and for his fresh Aqua Velva after shave scent that his loved ones will never forget.
Raymond will be lovingly remembered by his daughters and sons: Georgia R. Hertzler (David), Jacqueline G. Bujung (Leonard), Raymond L. Groff, Jr. (Sharee) and James R. Groff, his grandchildren: Paul Richard Hertzler, Paula Hertzler, David Hertzler, Melanie Schneider, and Natalie Groff; and his great-grandchildren: Alex Hertzler, Olivia Fairchild, Violet Hertzler, Austin Hertzler, Cole Schneider, and Nathan Schneider and his brother Robert Groff.
Funeral Service will be private.
Please make donations to American Lung Association (www.lung.org).
