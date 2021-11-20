Raymond Lee Stoltzfus, 68, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away November 18, 2021, at Newton Medical Center. He was born November 20, 1952 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond King, Sr. and Loretta Jane (Lehman) Stoltzfus.
Raymond graduated from Octorara High School in Atglen, Pennsylvania with the class of 1970. He moved to Hesston, Kansas where he pursued his education at Hesston College. While there, he met Norma Espada and they were married on August 25, 1979 in Puerto Rico.
He worked at various construction jobs for several years. Raymond went into the trucking industry and became a owner/operator of his own trucking business. He enjoyed working around machinery and was a handy mechanic, doing many of his own repairs on his trucks. In his work, Raymond travelled through all 48 contiguous states, making pickups and deliveries. Due to health concerns, he retired from trucking in 2008.
Raymond enjoyed traveling, riding his motorcycle, and fixing up cars and pickup trucks in his garage for several years.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Stoltzfus of the home; seven siblings, Kenneth (Carol) of Talmage, PA, Lorraine of Madison, WI, Nolan of Cochranville, PA, Nelson of Bronx, PA, Willard of Gap, PA, Mark of rural Detroit, MI, and Nancy Fleming of Parkesburg, PA. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Loretta Jane Stoltzfus; sister, Julia Mumma; and brother, Ernest.
Family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021 at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston, with funeral services immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to Casa Betania Mennonite Church in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, Kansas 67062.
A living tribute »