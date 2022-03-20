Raymond L. Welk, 95, formerly of New Holland, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Myrtle Beach Grove, Myrtle Beach, SC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah E. (Dearolf) Welk in 2006. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of the late John and Rose Welk.
Raymond was last employed as a production planner at Camp Industries in Reading. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Surfside Beach, SC, and former member of New Holland United Methodist Church. During World War II, he served in the Navy on Destroyer Escort #112.
Surviving are his sons, Ray L. Welk and his fiance Rebecca Summers of New Holland, and Larry D. Welk and his wife Christine (Carlson) Welk of Myrtle Beach, SC, three grandchildren, Nicholas Manelick, Jarod Welk, and Lauren (Welk) Wilhelm, and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death is a sister, Evelyn Brown and grandson Ryan Manelick.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, with a viewing from 9-10 a.m. Interment will be at Zeltenreich Cemetery. Online condolences may be posted at www.beckfuneral.com.
A living tribute »