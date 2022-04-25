A memorial service for Raymond L. Shissler, of Willow Street, husband of Sharon Welk Shissler, who passed away on December 11, 2021, has been scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 AM at High View Church of God, 2470 Leaman Road, Ronks, PA 17572. Family and Friends will be received from 10-11 AM. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ray's name to High View Church of God, the American Cancer Society, or Hospice & Community Care.
Raymond L. Shissler
LNP Media Group, Inc.
Shivery Funeral Home111 Elizabeth Street
Christiana, PA 17509
+1(610)593-5967
www.shiveryfuneralhome.com