Raymond L. “Ray” Shissler, 90, a longtime resident of Strasburg, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his home. Ray was a beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend.
Born in Ronks, PA, Ray was the son of the late Chester B. and Anna E. Miller Shissler. He was the loving husband of Sharon L. Shissler. He was preceded in death by his first wife Elizabeth B. Shissler and his sister, Dorothy M. Hackman.
Ray worked hard throughout his life to support his family. Born and raised on a farm fostered Ray’s strong work ethic. As he got older, his love of cars was his inspiration to become the owner and operator of Shissler Sunoco Services. Later in life, his interest in cars continued as he worked as a New Car Service Manager at Nolt, Inc. Ray then went on to utilize his farming background at Hoober, Inc., where he retired in July 2006 following 30 years of service. Ray was a people person. He enjoyed conversing with and helping people. He loved the outdoors, nature’s animals, and trying out new recipes. He attended High View Church of God.
Besides his wife, Ray is survived by his daughter, Amy L. Shissler of Millersville; a brother, Carl B. Shissler and sister, Nancy J. Rohrer, both of Christiana; and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the High View Church of God in Ronks. Family and Friends will be received from 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ray’s name may be made to High View Church of God, the American Cancer Society, or Hospice & Community Care. reynoldsandshivery.com