Raymond L. Parrish, Sr., Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday August 12, 2022, at the age of 74. He was married for 47 years to Kathleen J. Parrish (Adams). Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Edward R. & Charlotte T. (Spiese) Parrish. He was predeceased by his parents, his siblings Reed Spiese, Edward Parrish, Patricia Whitted, John Parrish Sr, Teresa Singleton, George Singleton and by his son Raymond L Parrish, Jr.
Raymond retired in 2010 after working 45 years as a chef at Lombardo's Restaurant in Lancaster. He was a fan of football and enjoyed watching the Miami Dolphins, drinking beer, cooking for his family, crossword puzzles, and his little buddy Pepe the Chihuahua.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter Tamela Parrish, his grandchildren: Joseph Parrish, Lauren Gamble, Zachary Hoag, Mackenzie Hoag and Doran Adelman, his great-grandchildren Presley Judd & Benjamin Gamble, and his nieces and nephews.
A private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at:
www.the groffs.com.
A living tribute »