Raymond L. Huyett, 88, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his Cedar Acres home in Lancaster. He was born in Churchtown to the late Barton M. and Rita (Kessler) Huyett. Ray was married to Geraldine "Gerry" (Basher) Huyett for 53 years before her death in July of 2010.
Ray served in both Korea and Germany with the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. A woodworker by trade, he worked in the planing mill running the moulding machine for both BB Martin and JC Snavely & Sons until his retirement. He then worked as a handyman for Good ‘N Plenty Restaurant.
A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Ray is survived by two daughters: Teresa R. Simmons, wife of Matthew, and her son Bradley Nelson, all of Harrisburg, and Lori R. Wehring, wife of Tye, of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as his three siblings: Evelyn Miller and Geraldine Huyett both New Holland, and Melvin Huyett of Ephrata. In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by his siblings: Ruth Kurtz, Mildred McEldorney, Arlene Gregg, Blanche Yohn, Dorothy Martin and Alice Hollenbaugh.
Ray loved his cat Lilly; she was his faithful companion. He enjoyed building cat trees and doing various carpentry projects, listening to Country music and attending concerts. He liked to hunt, and enjoyed genealogy. Ray was an author of several stories, including the story of his life. He also wrote songs about his time in the Army.
His friends were like family to him. Ray was a very kind man and always generous to everyone he met. He enjoyed socializing with friends and was a beloved neighbor to many residents at Cedar Acres. Ray also loved to spend time with Dave & Angie at Spot Check Auto Sales. He had a strong Christian Faith, and was a member of The Worship Center.
A viewing, following social distancing guidelines, will take place between 1-2 pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 South Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Private interment with Military Honors will take place in Bird-In-Hand United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644