Raymond Joseph Durkaj, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home. He was married to Janice (Manotti) Durkaj for 33 years.
Ray retired from RCA, Lancaster, after 34 years of service. Born in McKeesport, Allegheny County, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie Durkaj. A proud veteran of the Korean Conflict, he served in the U.S. Navy from July 1952 - June 1956.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Rob Miller, Jr. (Pam), Raymond, Rick (Sharon), Russell (Kathy), Lee Rae (Thomas), his brother-in-law Jack Manotti (Eva), niece Tara, nephew Michael, and his devoted Lab, Janna.
Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating on the Susquehanna. He belonged to OBC and Pequea Valley Sportsman's Association.
In keeping with Ray's wishes, there will be no service.
