Raymond John Anater, loving husband of Nancy and father of seven children, passed away at his home in Maitland, FL on Saturday March 7. He was 86.
Ray was born on July 21, 1933, in McKeesport, PA to Raymond J. and Marjorie B. (Pfahl) Anater, the fifth of seven children. In addition to his wife of 64 years and children, he left a living legacy that includes 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Ray served his country in the army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After his military service, he earned an electrical engineering degree at the University of Pittsburgh while working full-time supporting his growing family.
He came to Lancaster, PA as a result of employment at Hamilton Watch and later joined Emtrol, Inc, where he eventually became a principal and owner.
Ray was a great intellect, a natural teacher and a lifelong learner. He had an engineering mind with a mechanical aptitude that understood how things worked and he could fix just about anything. He delighted in sharing his knowledge and skills with his extended family. In his retirement years, he had a passion for restoring WWII airplanes, first in Reading, PA and then in Kissimmee, FL.
Ray was a man of Faith and Reason who constantly sought truth and knowledge and frequently felt called to share his acquired wisdom with all those he encountered. He cherished his Catholic faith and taught all those he loved to do the same. A prayerful and humble man, Ray served his parishes and communities with a generous heart, and he along with his dear wife, supported many charities and religious communities.
Ray is proceeded in death by his parents Raymond and Marjorie, his brother Thomas, and his sisters Adele, Patricia, and Marjorie. Ray is survived by his wife Nancy, his children: Raymond (Cyndee) of Lancaster, PA, Adele Bruno (Louis) of Altamonte Springs, FL, Matthew (Diana), Thomas (Mary), Paul, David, Stephen (Christine) all of Lancaster; and his many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters; Virginia Mader and Dorothy Shepard; and brother-in-law Ray Stewart.
A life well lived, he will be greatly missed by those fortunate to have known and loved him.
