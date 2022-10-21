Raymond Jay "Romeo" Stoltzfus, 33, of 6198 Guy Rd., Narvon, passed away October 20, 2022 at his home. He was under the care of a physician since an accident in 2009. Born in Narvon, he was the son of David Ray and Barbara G. Riehl Stoltzfus.
A furniture maker, he attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his parents are siblings, Mary Jane married to Mervin Speicher, Honey Brook, David Ray, Jr., married to Ruby Sue Stoltzfus, Anna Ruth married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Mark married to Marie Stoltzfus, Rose Lynn Stoltzfus, all of Narvon; 13 nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Funeral service will be from the late home on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 9 AM EST with interment following in Millwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »