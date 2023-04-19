Raymond J. Morrison-Hoar, better known as Ray or "Ray Africa", 71, of Lancaster, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior on April 15, 2023, following a brief illness. Born in Germiston, South Africa, he was the son of the late Evan R. and Helen M. J. Morrison-Hoar. He shared a beautiful family, amazing memories, and countless laughs with his loving wife, Belinda D. Morrison-Hoar, for over 42 years.
Ray was a devout Christian and a world traveler, traveling to 60 countries throughout his life, many while on mission trips. He was generous to a fault, giving any and everything he could to help others. Obtaining his bachelor's degrees in agriculture and nautical science; he enjoyed farming, rescuing animals, and being outdoors. He was also a proud member of the South African Merchant Marines for many years.
Those who knew and loved Ray fondly remember his colorful personality, and one-of-a-kind sense of humor. Many memories with Ray contained tears of joy and lots of laughter.
His nicknames, jokes, and stories will live on in his wife; daughters, Robyn, wife of Kyle Hetcel of Fayetteville, NC, Helen Mary, wife of Christopher Bruce of Mountville, and Anne Morrison-Hoar of Hershey; granddaughters who affectionately referred to him as "GPA", Hailey, Lillian, Emily, Natalie, and Penelope, and his brother Evan Hoar of Canada. He was preceded in passing by his brother, Richard Hoar.
A Celebration of Ray's life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Living Hope Community Church, 2823 Columbia Ave. Lancaster, PA 17603 at 10 AM. The family will greet guests following the service.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
