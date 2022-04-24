Raymond J. Kowalick, 85, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was the husband of Anne Marie Yockachonis Kowalick with whom he shared 62 years of marriage this past November 7th. Born in West Mahanoy Twp., PA, he was the son of the late Stanley and Anna Korinchock Kowalick.
Ray worked for 35 years in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as a field engineer for the NCR Corporation.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1955 to 1959, as a Parachute Rigger Third Class.
A talented woodworker, he made beautiful furniture and other items. He also enjoyed computers and loved his cats. He was a member of the Lititz American Legion and the Elstonville Sportsmen's Association. He enjoyed meeting with fellow NCR retirees for their monthly breakfasts.
In addition to his wife, Anne Marie, Ray is survived by his daughter: Laurie, wife of Nathan Gross of Taylor, PA and his grandson, Bryan Gross, of Taylor. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Kowalick.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA. Ray's family will receive friends at a luncheon at the church following the Mass. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Amedisys Hospice Care, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com