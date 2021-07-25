Raymond J. Eshleman, 87, of Paradise, entered the presence of the Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021 at his residence.
He was the husband of the late Mary Doulin Eshleman who died July 26, 2009. Born in Strasburg Township, he was the son of the late Harrison B. and Anna Yingling Eshleman.
A truck driver for over 60 years, he owned and operated a milk truck hauling business for 30 of those years.
He enjoyed antique cars and trucks, restoring antique toys and pedal cars, refinishing furniture, and working and tending to his pristine yard.
Surviving him are 3 children, Cindy L. Eshleman of Paradise, Mary Lou wife of Jay C. Eshbach of Ronks, Randy J. husband of Brenda (Detweiler) Eshleman of Lebanon; 4 grandchildren, Tara, Janelle Grow, Breanna and Ryan Eshleman; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother Glenn Y. Eshleman; and a sister Arlene E. Hershey.
He was preceded in death by a sister Ida Gehman.
Funeral services will be held at Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, PA on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00AM with Pastor John Meck officiating. Viewings will be held at the church on Tuesday from 6:00-8:00PM and again on Wednesday from 9:00AM until the time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. Reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »