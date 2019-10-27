Raymond J. Brobst, 78, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
He was the husband of Anne M. Hildebrand Brobst, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage this past June 12th. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late A. Raymond and Mary Margaret Larsen Brobst.
Raymond had worked for many years in the traffic management department at the Defense Logistics Agency.
A US Navy veteran, Ray served during the early 1960s on the USS Leary and the destroyer tender, USS Shenandoah. He then served for many years in the US Naval Reserves.
He was a life member of the Lititz VFW and the American Legion Post 1 in Germany. He was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed going on cruises.
In addition to his wife, Anne, Ray is survived by his nephews: Merle R., Jr. married to Lynn Pletcher and John P. married to Kim Pletcher, both of Lancaster, and Marc R. married to Sami Pletcher of Willow Street. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Arlene Pletcher.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to Ephrata Wellspan Hospital and the nurses at Hospice & Community Care for the care they provided Ray.
Services will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ray's memory to Furever Home Adoption Center, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send a condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com