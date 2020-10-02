Raymond Horst, 80, of Richland, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Richland Christian Home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late John J. and Ruth B. (Weaver) Horst and was the husband of Eleanor (Groff) Horst with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
Raymond was a member of Centerville Mennonite Church, Eastern Conference. During his working years, he was a mechanic for Tyson Foods.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Howard, husband of Colletta (Weaver) Horst of Myerstown; six grandchildren, Yolanda, wife of Brandon Snyder of Myerstown, Corinda, wife of Stephen Burkholder of IL, Lewin, husband of Renita Horst of Myerstown, Rocinda, wife of Clifford Nolt of Myerstown, Miranda, wife of Kenton Halteman of Newville, Sharonda Horst of Myerstown; 10 great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Lloyd H. husband of Erma Horst of Schuylkill Haven, John H., husband of Lizzie Horst of Lyons, NY, Earl H., husband of Ruth Horst of Tamaqua, Erma, wife of Isaac Brubacker of Colby, WI, Irene, wife of James McCoy of Denver, Martha, wife of Ronald Brown of Terre Hill, Edith Horst of Ephrata and Joyce, wife of Frank Charlton of Newville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Lapp.
A viewing will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, from 5 to 8pm, at Centerville Mennonite Church, 201 Sensenig Rd., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 10 am, at the church, with Bishop Harold Good officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Browse »