Raymond H. Zimmerman, 88, of Brethren Village formerly of New Holland Pike, Lancaster, passed into eternity on February 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Jacob and Anna (Horning) Zimmerman. Raymond was the loving husband of the late Phyllis M. Bare Zimmerman who died in 2020.
He worked as a master woodworker for Kreider Bros. Millwork. He was a member of Conestoga Church of the Brethren, past Deacon, sang in the choir and was known for his bass voice. For 65 years he sang with the quartet "The Conestoga Four".
He will be lovingly missed by: two daughters, Lee married to Robert Murray of Seattle, WA, Jere married to Dale Zimmerman of Reinholds; four grandchildren, Heather (Will) Song, Erin (Howard) Murray, Steven (Sarah) Zimmerman, Erika (Eric) Sifford; six great-grandsons, Isaiah, Bruce, Magnus, Nolan, Rodrick, Maxwell; siblings, Mary Edna married to Jay Martin, Fairmount Homes, Evie married to the late Paul Bollinger, Leola, Lewis married to Marie Zimmerman, Grand Prairie, TX. A great-granddaughter, Gemma Hope Sifford preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be published at a later date. Private graveside services for family members will take place in Bareville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's Leola
