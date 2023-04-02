Raymond H. Schwartz, age 84, of Lancaster passed away on December 6, 2022. Raymond was the son of the late Walter and Marjorie Schwartz, and for 53 years the loving husband of Theresa Schwartz who preceded him in death in September of this year.
Raymond was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and retired from Alcoa Aluminum company in Lancaster.
Although he loved many things, his greatest love was for his family. He is survived by his children, Kathy McVay of State College, Raymond, Jr., of North Carolina, Eugene Hoffman of Lancaster and was preceded in death by a son, Sam Hoffman.
Raymond is also survived by one brother, Walter "Bud" Schwartz, married to Betty, and two nieces Andrea, and Tracy. Also preceding him in death were his late brother Ronald and a nephew Rick and survived by another nephew, Ronald.
He enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren, Kayla, Theresa, Leana, Brooke, Monica, and 6 great-=grandchildren.
In the 1950's he built drag car engines and raced them, which grew his enthusiasm for cars and other engines. Later in life he started a small business for engine repair and worked on cars, lawn mowers, chainsaws, and anything mechanical. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963 at Fort Still Oklahoma even gearing up for the Bay of Pigs invasion. He was a lifelong American Legion Veteran spending a lot of time in the cantina with his favorite beer and tacos.
He spent summers at Crystal Beach, Ocean City MD, and traveled the east coast with his wife. Together they owned sulky racehorses with the biggest earner being Little Chitty and were well known for many years to have entertained family and friends at their home to celebrate Christmas Eve and other holidays with lasting memories.
He loved sports of all kinds, but never missed watching the Eagles, 76er's and Phillies and he defended them vigorously. He was especially proud when his Eagles FINALLY won a Super Bowl. Whenever people visited his home, he would entertain in either in his den or "The Cove" and always would be standing at his bar ready to watch his favorite team and engage in conversation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Post 34 American legion, 1388 Arcadia Rd., Lancaster, PA, from 2 PM-9 PM on Friday April 7th. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to: Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Interment will be private.