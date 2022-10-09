Raymond H. Lash, 99, of Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, passed away October 5, 2022, at ProMedica, Sinking Spring where he was a guest since October 1st. Born in West Hamburg, he was the last of 10 children of the late Clarence J. and Katie E. (Moyer) Lash. He was the loving husband of Marianna H. (Miller) Lash who passed away August 27, 2014. They shared almost 72 years of marriage prior to her passing.
A WWII veteran, he served his country in the U.S. Army in the South Pacific Campaign, having attained the rank of Sergeant. He worked many years in the iron and steel foundries as a molder. He made a mid-life career change becoming an insurance agent for Harvest Insurance Agency and Pennsylvania Farmer, retiring after 20 years. He and his late wife were co-owners of Shady Grove Campground in Reinholds from 1979-1990.
Raymond survived a near fatal crash involving a moose in Canada during a hunting trip. A very talented man with the ability to fix almost anything, he still lived in his own home, caring for his property, and was driving up until this year's illness. Raymond made friends everywhere he went. He was well known by many at the local restaurants where he went for breakfast daily. Not only did the waiters and waitresses know him but the casual diner who happened in. He would walk up and talk to anyone. He was also close to his neighbors and became friends with many of them, his neighborhood won't be the same.
A devoted family man, he leaves to cherish his memory his three children Dennis R. husband of Dianne S. Lash, Bernville, Kevin M. husband of Carol L. Lash, Mohnton, Pamela J. wife of Michael D. DelCollo, Denver, PA, his five grandchildren Troy husband of Melanie Lash, Todd husband of Tracy Lash, Timothy husband of Heather Lash, Brendan husband of Heather Lash, Daniel DelCollo, his eight great-grandchildren Nathan husband of Allyson Lash, Crystal Lash, Adrienne Lash, Trent Lash, Alexis Lash, Dakota Lash, Maverick Lash, Dalton Lash and his four great-great-granddaughters Alexa, Emma, Olivia, and Layla.
Interment with military honors by Ray A. Master Post, America Legion, in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg.
