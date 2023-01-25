Raymond H. Good, 73, gem of my life, of Lititz passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital where compassionate care was received. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Luke N. and Martha Hoover Good. He was the husband of Dorothy E. Seibel Good. Raymond, a farmer, was a member of Clearview Mennonite Church, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 5 children: Quentin husband of Ellen Martin Good of Waterloo, NY, Robin wife of Leonard Zimmerman of Denver, Averrill wife of Andrew Brubaker of Loysville, Angela wife of Joel Meyers of Elizabethtown and Sarah wife of Tyler Burkholder of York; 28 grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and 5 siblings: Arlene wife of Irvin Zimmerman of Savannah, NY, Ervin husband of Joyce Good of Lititz, Lois wife of Raymond Hurst of Denver, Lorraine wife of Wilmer Reiff of Annville and Kathryn wife of Harlan Hoover of Fleetwood. He was preceded in death by a son, Derrick Lee Good.
A viewing will take place at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 East Lexington Road, Lititz on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 1:00 PM 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM 8:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at Clearview Mennonite Church, 90 Esbenshade Road, Manheim on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
