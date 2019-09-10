Raymond H. Freeman, Sr.

Raymond H. "Pap" "Uncle Ray" Freeman, Sr., 99 and 10 months, formerly of Strasburg and Peach Bottom, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, at the Lebanon Veterans Hospital on Friday, September 6, 2019 while under Eagle Heights hospice care.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the husband of the late Genevieve P. Freeman Corriere, his wife for 5 years, Betty A. Freeman, his wife for 24 years, and his loving companion of 33 years Doris Wiley. He was the son of the late Charles M. and Mabel I. Denlinger Freeman.
Ray retired as an insurance agent for 20 years with American General Life Insurance Company. He also worked with the former Trojan Yacht Company, the former Hubley's Toy Company, and spent time working on the family farm. He was a former member of Wesley United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Millersville VFW Post 7294 and recently joined the American Legion, Lititz Post 56. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Elk Grove where he lived for many years after retirement.
He proudly served his country with the United States Army during World War II with the 342 Infantry Regiment, 86th Infantry "Blackhawk" Division which was one of the few units to earn campaign ribbons in both the European and Pacific Theatres. He served with the "3 C's" (Civilian Conservation Corps), prior to his military service. While serving in the Philippines, he had the honor of meeting and shaking hands with General Dwight D. "Ike" Eisenhower.
He is survived by four children, Barry L., husband of "Jan" Jeanette Freeman, Denison, TX, Denise R. Freeman, Lititz, PA, Raymond H. Freeman, Jr., Ronks, PA, and Diane R., wife of Rodney J. Young, Strasburg, PA; 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by 13 brothers and sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Raymond's Graveside Service at Conestoga Memorial Park with Military Honors provided by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and Vet 21 Salute Honor Guard on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dale Parmer officiating. Ray's life will be honored at the AMVETS Post 19, 715 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 following the interment service.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Lebanon Veterans Hospital, Attn: Eagle Heights Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042 or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 in Ray's memory.
Ray and his family would like to thank and recognize the Wiley and Stoltzfus families for their loving kindness and support, as well as the staff at Musser's Market at the Buck.
Please visit Ray's Memorial Page at