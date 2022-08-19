Raymond Gray Smith, of Reinholds, PA, age 85, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Maxwell Smith, Annabell (Buterbaugh) Smith, brother, Brent Maxwell Smith and a grandson, Robert Ray Ohs.
He is survived by his wife, Donna (Kovalick) Smith; children, Marnie (Smith) Ohs and her husband David, Jennifer (Smith) Hughes and her husband Kevin, two grandsons; Macklin Ohs and Evan Hughes.
Ray was a graduate of Curwensville High School, Williamsport Area Community College, and the Chicago Institute of Baking. He was proud of his service to our country in the U.S. Navy. Ray spent a lifelong career with Stroehmann Brothers Bakery in Williamsport, PA, Sayre, PA, Binghamton, NY and Reading, PA.
A strong willed, type AA personality, Ray had a huge and generous heart and loved to make others laugh. He was larger than life, always had a story or a few words of advice. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his grandsons enjoying their interests in sports, cars, and history. Ray had a tender heart for his girls and any animals he met along his journey. He was blunt, fiercely loyal and loved hard. He will always be remembered for his strong personality, generosity, love, and decorative language.
The family will notify loved ones of private interment arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or Disabled American Veterans at ihelpveterans.org.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.