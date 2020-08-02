Raymond, G. Gabler, 81, of Lancaster, formerly of Michigan, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hamtramck, MI, he was the son of the late Raymond W. and Genevieve (Holeski) Gabler. Raymond was the loving husband to Ruth E. (Spitz) Gabler with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage with.
Raymond was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed fishing in Lake County, FL, playing bocce and enjoyed the game of poker. He and Ruth enjoyed taking cruises, as travel was in his blood. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was the life of the party. Raymond will be remembered for his gregarious personality and sense of humor. Most of all, Raymond cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Dawn Fox (Ellwood Wagner) of Lancaster, Darlene Gabler of Lancaster and Raymond A. Gabler (Lee Gabler) of Columbia, MD; three grandchildren: Richard Fox (Kristie) of Inwood, WV, Danielle Fox of Laurel, MD and Jarred Gabler of Columbia, MD and two great-grandchildren Layne Rinard and Lucas Fox both of Inwood, WV. He is also survived by siblings: Robert Gabler (Sadie Gabler) of AL, Rosemary Curl (Jerry) of MI, Roberta Gabler of MI, and sisters-in-law: Phyllis Gabler of MI and M. Virginia Spitz of VA as well as several loving nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Gabler.
Raymond will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warrior Inc, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011, Paralyzed Veterans of America, www.pva.org or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604
