Raymond Floyd Hacker, 95, of Fairmount Township, died Monday afternoon, April 26th, 2021 at his home.
Born November 5, 1925 in Sugarloaf Township, he was a son of the late Harvey and Lillian (VanSickle) Hacker, of Central. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane E. (Eves) Hacker on December 19, 1996.
Mr. Hacker faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 in World War II. He worked as a printer for the Lancaster Press in Lancaster, retiring in 1988.
Mr. Hacker was a member of Oriental Lodge, No. 460, F. & A. M., of Orangeville; the Order of Eastern Star, the Benton V. F. W., the Benton Lions Club, the Fairmount Springs United Methodist Church, the Sugarloaf Township Men's Group. He was a former member of the Grange and the Elks Lodge.
