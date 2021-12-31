Raymond F. “Ray” Gruber, 92, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at his residence under Masonic Village Hospice care. Born in Conoy Township, he was the son of the late Norman and Mary (Fry) Gruber. Ray was the husband of the late Erma g. (May) Gruber who passed away on April 16, 2016.
Ray was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the United Zion Church where he served as a Deacon and on the church council. He enjoyed hunting and going to sales.
Surviving are five sons, Ronald E. Gruber, husband of the late Eugenia of Lititz, James N. Gruber, husband of Ruthanne of Manheim, Marlin L. Gruber, husband of Elizabeth of Mount Joy, John E. Gruber, husband of Angela of Manheim, and Edward L. Gruber, husband of Melissa of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Nancy J. Harting, wife of Daniel of Coldwater, MS, and Joanne Musser, wife of Dewight of Shippensburg; fifteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Snyder.
He was preceded in death by eleven siblings.
A funeral service honoring Ray’s life will be held at Good’s Mennonite Church, 4374 Bossler Rd, Bainbridge, PA 17502, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Good’s Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.