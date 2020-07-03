Raymond F. Daugherty

Raymond F. "Ray" Daugherty, 74, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Maryland went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, MD. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Oscar T. Daugherty, Sr. and Evelyn A. Olsen Daugherty. He was the loving husband of Mary Ivy Everest Daugherty for 52 years prior to her passing in 2018.
A devoted Christian, Ray was a member of Jerusalem Church in Penryn. He and Ivy spent 17 consecutive winters in South Texas where he led several Bible studies and where Ivy also led a lady's Bible Study and gave Gospel Concerts. During the Vietnam War, he served his country in the United States Army National Guard as a Specialist 4 and received a Letter of Commendation. He retired as a Senior Systems Center Representative and Advisory Developer from IBM in 1993 after 30 years of employment and was recognized with numerous service awards. Following retirement, he remained with IBM as an independent contractor and consultant for another 8 years.
In addition to Bible studies, Ray enjoyed woodcarving and the five years he and Ivy spent full time traveling the United States in their RV.
He is survived by two children, R. Patrick, husband of Jessica Daugherty, of Lititz, and Susan E., wife of Timothy Hays, of Mount Airy, MD; daughter-in-love, Diane Daugherty; six grandchildren, Jessie, Tylr, Nathan, Emily, Taylor, and Autumn; three great-grandchildren, Asher, Lily, and Harrison Ray; five step grandchildren; and a brother, O. Thomas Daugherty, Jr. of Manchester, MD.
There will be no viewing. An outdoor memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00AM at Jerusalem Church, 1620 Newport Road, Manheim, PA. The family will receive guests at that time. To comply with current PA COVID-19 regulations, each guest must bring a mask to wear for any interactions less than 6 feet from those not in his or her household. If desired, contributions may be made in Ray's memory to Bible Study Ministries, 37937 Providence Church Road, Delmar, DE 19940. A live broadcast of the service will be available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLrP2XO3e6Z28En0OzLgo_w .
