Raymond Edward Ix, 87 March 23, 1933 - November 2, 2020

Raymond Ix, 87, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020. Ix retired in 1996 as President and CEO of Mirarobles, Inc., a New Holland, Pennsylvania textile manufacturer.
Born in Woodcliff, New Jersey, the son of the late William E. Ix and Helen (Gorman) Ix, he moved to Lancaster in 1935. Ix was a graduate of St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia.
After graduating from college, Ix entered the U.S. Navy, and was a naval aviator assigned to Patrol Squadron Eight until 1960. His career in textile manufacturing began with Frank Ix & Sons, Inc. in the Charlottesville, Virginia plant, and in 1964 he was transferred to the New Holland plant where he became Plant Manager. Frank Ix & Sons sold the New Holland manufacturing facilities to Mirarobles, Inc. in 1983, and Ix became President. He was also a Director of Oakview Securities Corp. and Vice President of Cormer Industries, Ltd., a textile machine parts manufacturer based in Ireland.
Ix was a life trustee of the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Sciences, now part of Thomas Jefferson University, where he was Chairman of the Board of Trustees from 1979 to 1984. He was also a member of the boards of St. Anne's Retirement Community, St. Joseph's University's President's Council, St. Joseph Hospital, and Lancaster Boy Scouts.
Ix was a Knight in the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, a member of St. John Neumann Parish where he was a Eucharist Minister, and was a member of the Lancaster Country Club, Coral Beach Club (Bermuda), Hamilton Club of Lancaster, and the Pirates Organization of Lancaster.
Ix was a devout Catholic. He loved boating on the Chesapeake Bay, family gatherings, playing golf, and spending time at the beach.
Ix is survived by four children, Raymond Jr. of Wyndmoor, PA (Dorothy), David A. of Berwyn, PA (Karen), Thomas O. of Princeton, NJ (Noël) and Marie E. Ix Mester, of Lancaster, PA (Stephen) and nine grandchildren, Helen, Catharine, Matthew, Christopher, Peter, Sarah, Kathryn, Emily, and Isabel.
He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Jane (Nash) Ix, last year, their daughter, Catherine M. Ix in 1972, a grandson, Owen R. Mester in 2005, his brothers William E. Ix, Jr. and Robert E. Ix ,and his sister-in-law Jane Earle Taylor Ix.
Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will be Livestreamed on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at 11AM and will be available on Raymond's obituary page. Interment with Military honors will be held at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3962 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512 or St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send condolences and for Raymond's Livestream visit SnyderFuneralHome.com