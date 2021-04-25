Raymond E. Kern, 95, a resident of Willow Valley Retirement Communities, Lancaster, PA passed away on April 5, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Gloria Kern.
Born January 16, 1926 in Slatington, PA, he was the son of the late Russell R. and Myrtle (Rex) Kern. He is also survived by his first wife Jennie Trozzo.
Surviving children are, Linda Boni, fiancée of Herman Delgado, Webster, FL, Jerry Kern, husband of Sandra, Alpha, NJ, Bruce Kern, fiancé of Sue McHenry, Royal Palm Beach, FL, Barbara Horner, wife of Garry, Quakertown, PA, Brett Fischer, Quakertown, PA and Beth Dankowski, wife of Joseph, Frankford, DE. Survivors also include 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Two sons, Raymond W. Kern and Larry W. Kern, preceded him in death.
Surviving siblings are, Ruby Trostle, wife of the late Paul of Walnutport, PA and Mildred Zellner, wife of the late Erwin of Slatington, PA and his brother, Russell Kern, husband of Karen of Bethel Park, PA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Kern and Henry Kern, husband of Joanne, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Ray was President of the Glider Club at Slatington High School before graduating in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served on numerous islands in the South Pacific as an aviation engine and propeller mechanic. After the war he graduated from the Spartan School of Aeronautics and then worked 34 years for United Airlines as a pilot engineer.
His hobbies included boating and fishing the Chesapeake Bay, and downhill skiing in Park City, Utah and Europe. Throughout his life he did everything from owning and operating Slate Bowl in Slatington, PA to raising chinchillas, and repairing anything with engines and motors. He enjoyed renovating and renting old apartment buildings and designed and built a solar home in NJ and a waterfront home with boat dock in VA.
Ray dedicated himself to helping others in and around his community and donated to many charitable organizations. He also volunteered his time with Hands Across Mathews in Virginia, assisting with home repairs for families less fortunate.
Celebration of life and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to a favorite charity.
