Raymond E. Horvath, 80, of Manheim, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Ray was with family as he peacefully left this world.
Born in Johnstown, PA on September 23, 1941, to the late John A. and Genevieve (Urban) Horvath of New Florence, PA. Ray was a 1959 graduate of Laurel Valley High School in Bolivar, PA. He is preceded in death by his wife Catharine (Herr), sister Christina (Elliot), and brother David.
Ray was a U.S. Navy veteran and proudly served aboard the U.S.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt. He was a member of the Veterans Association of Lebanon and a lifetime member of the Mount Joy American Legion. He attended Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and worked for Robert Henry & Son Electrical Contractors becoming a licensed electrician. Ray worked for R.C.A., SICO Oil, and drove tractor trailers for Artz Chemical Company, all in Lancaster. Ray later retired from Kellogg's in Lancaster in 2006 after 26 years of faithful employment.
Never one to sit still, Ray enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and tending to his manicured lawn. He loved fishing with his grandchildren, family vacations to Topsail Island and being surrounded by family and friends and cooking during the holidays; his baked beans were prize-worthy. More than anything, he loved dancing with Cathy. The two were never so much alive as they were when they danced, and the joy it brought to them will always live on in our hearts.
Ray was a devout member of both Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church where he served as part of their security team, and Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, both in Lancaster.
Ray is survived by his two brothers, John (Shirley), and Gerry (Patricia). His sons, Michael (Tara), of Manheim, and William "Tony" (Garth Allen), of Coatesville, and grandsons Andrew (Megan), of Manheim, and Austin, also of Manheim.
Our family would like to extend our deepest thanks to the wonderful team of doctors, nurses and staff at Brethren Village, Lititz, Hospice & Community Care, Lancaster, Penn Medicine, Hershey, and the caring staff at the Lancaster Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org. Interment will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com