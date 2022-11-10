Raymond E. Hohenwarter, 85, of Bird-in-Hand, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Katherine (Zander) and Edward Hohenwarter. He was the beloved husband to Florence (Schmitt) Hohenwarter with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage.
Raymond was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Prior to retirement in 2017 he was the Owner and President of Schmitt Aluminum Foundry. Raymond was a member of Conestoga Foundry Association, PA Foundry Association and a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus. He and Flossie enjoyed traveling and visited 12 countries. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family and visiting the beach.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Daryl Hohenwarter husband of Carol of Strasburg, and David Hohenwarter husband of Christine of Lancaster; 4 grandchildren: Steve, Eric, Kendra and Justin; and 3 great-grandchildren: Franchesca "Frankie", Emma and Danny. He was preceded in death by his grandchildren: Sarah and Daniel and his siblings: Margaret Everhart and Patricia Bell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM to 1 1AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church, address above.
