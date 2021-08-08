Raymond E. Groff, 81, of Lititz, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at UPMC Lititz.
He was born in Lititz to the late Raymond and Mary (Zell) Groff and was the husband of Mary (Shober) Groff with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
Ray was a member of Grace Lititz Church. He was the founder of Raymond E. Groff Bus Company in 1970. He enjoyed collecting Winross trucks, going to breakfast with family and friends, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Anthony Groff of Elizabethtown, Craig, husband of Alana Groff of Lititz, Brett, husband of Gail Groff of Lancaster; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ramona Martin and Lynn Groff and one brother, William Groff.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Paul Groff.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Grace Lititz Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, with Pastor William Willard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions in Raymond's memory may be made to Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Rd., Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
