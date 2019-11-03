Raymond E. Good, O.D.

Raymond E. Good, 87, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Rita DiCrocco Good, with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage on June 15.
An optometrist for over 45 years, Raymond graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in 1949 and Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1957. He served in the Army Medical Service Corps from 1957 to 1961, after which he started his own optometric practice in Lancaster. He added a Strasburg office, where he eventually practiced exclusively. Raymond took pride in providing quality eye care to his patients, and his patients enjoyed his personable manner and commitment to meeting their needs.
Raymond was an active member of Lancaster Kiwanis Club, a charter member of Lancaster Sertoma Club, and belonged to Lancaster Elks Lodge 134. He also belonged to the American Optometric Association, the Pennsylvania Optometric Association and served as President and Secretary of the Lancaster County Optometric Association.
He enjoyed coaching a little league baseball team when his sons were young, and played golf in his later years.
Born in Marietta, Raymond was the son of the late Martin J. and B. Elizabeth Good. In addition to his beloved wife, Raymond is survived by his daughter, Susan E. Good (Ron Raymond), Harrisburg; daughter-in-law Mila J. Good, Lompoc, CA; his granddaughter, Nicole L. Good (Brooke Hess), Boiling Springs; grandsons Miles R. Good (Megan Good) and Morgan J. Good, Lompoc, CA; two great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sons, Michael R. Good and Jeffery M. Good and his sister, Joanne Hacker.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St, Lancaster, PA 17602. Entombment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park Mausoleum. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a contribution in his memory to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com