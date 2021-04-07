Raymond E. Belliveau passed away on April 1, 2021 at Moravian Manor in Lititz, PA. He was born in New Bedford, MA on April 19, 1925 to Edmund and Ozelie Belliveau, one of five children.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sandy of 72 years, his two sisters and three children, Kathryn, Richard, and Janice. He had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends in Steinman Hall at Moravian Manor, Lititz, PA, on April 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. Contributions can be made to the Moravian Manor Community Fund. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »