R a y m o n d Caldwell, 95, of Millersville, PA, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Stella Wilson Caldwell, who passed away in 1995. Born in Conestoga, he was the son of the late Melvin B. and Grace P. Gardner Caldwell.
Raymond founded and operated his own excavating company, Raymond Caldwell Excavating, in 1956. He later sold that business and established his own engine repair shop in Millersville for many years.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, serving as a Machinist Mate Second Class on the USS Refuge hospital vessel and the USS Comstock dock landing vessel respectively.
Raymond was a lifetime member of Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church in Conestoga, where he was very active.
He was a life member of the Millersville VFW Post 7294, was in 1952 the first Scoutmaster in Conestoga, was a member of the Manor Township Parks Board, and a charter member of the Conestoga Lions Club.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time at the family cabin in Potter County, but his greatest enjoyment was being with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Raymond is survived by his children: Debra L. married to John Patterson, and Ray E. married to Lisa Caldwell, both of Millersville, and Nancy married to Stephen Geib of Oahu, HI; his 5 grandchildren Betsy, Adam, Katie, Julia, and Isabella; his 4 great-grandchildren Aaron, Aspen, Adeline, and Benjamin; and his siblings: E. Marie Seiger of Greensboro, NC and Ervin Caldwell of Bowling Green, KY. He was preceded in death by his grandson, James, and his 6 siblings.
Friends will be received on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6-8PM at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Rd., Lancaster, PA and again on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10-11AM, with the Funeral to follow at 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Raymond’s memory to the Conestoga Area Food Bank Building Project, 3716 Main St., Conestoga, PA 17516. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com