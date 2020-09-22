Raymond C. Walton, Sr., 65 of Kinzers, passed away at home on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Chester, he was the son of the late Thomas Earl and Grace Edwards Walton. Raymond had been last employed by the New Holland Sales Stables. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are two sons, Raymond, Jr. husband of Melissa Bills Walton of Gap, and Travis husband of Brittany Croney of Lancaster; a daughter, Stacey Gauss of Scranton; seven grandchildren; four brothers, Ralph husband of Brenda Walton of Martindale, Herb husband of Ellen Walton of New Holland, Leon Walton of Honey Brook, and Robert husband of Brenda Walton of Coatesville; and two sisters, Dorothy wife of John Warmijak of Honey Brook and Anna Clark of Gap. He was preceded in death by siblings Benjamin, Lydia, Margaret, Lillie, Isaac, Mary, Jim, Ellis, and Martin Walton.
Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
